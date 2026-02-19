Florida CFO says Fort Pierce overspending by $10 million

FORT PIERCE — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said Feb. 18 that the City of Fort Pierce is overspending by more than $10 million and urged local officials to reduce spending and lower property taxes.

Ingoglia said the city’s General Fund budget has increased by nearly 60% since fiscal year 2019-2020 and called on city leaders to provide what he described as meaningful property tax relief.

“Constituents across Florida have made it abundantly clear that they want property tax relief,” Ingoglia said. “Our FAFO methodology has continually demonstrated that local governments have the ability to cut their budgets and help homeowners keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. It is time to hold local government bureaucrats accountable for their reckless spending and take real steps towards making housing more affordable.”

According to figures released by the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, the city’s General Fund budget increased by $25,357,239, or 59.76%, between fiscal year 2019-2020 and fiscal year 2025-2026. During that time, the city’s population grew by 4,546 residents. The report states that for each new resident, the budget rose by $5,578, and for every family of four, it increased by $22,312.

The report also states that the city added 90 full-time employees during that period, including 15 first responders.

The Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight concluded that Fort Pierce could reduce its millage rate by 1.93 mills without affecting fundamental services. Under that recommendation, the report estimates annual savings of $772 for a home with a taxable value of $400,000, $965 for a $500,000 home and $1,158 for a $600,000 home.

David Santiago, strategic director of LIBRE-Florida, voiced support for Ingoglia’s findings.

“Fiscal irresponsibility from government officials can deeply impact the lives of hard-working Floridians and business owners,” Santiago said. “Property tax relief is much needed, and I fully support CFO Ingoglia’s mission to expose wasteful spending in local government budgets."

Ingoglia said he has identified more than $1.98 billion in what he described as excessive and wasteful General Fund spending across 14 local governments over the past two fiscal years and plans to continue reviewing local budgets statewide.

As of writing, the City of Fort Pierce had not released a statement responding to the findings.