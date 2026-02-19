New job training center opens its doors in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A new workforce training hub designed to link job seekers with local employers has opened in Martin County with the unveiling of the R.E.A.C.H. Center.

County officials say the facility is intended to serve a wide range of residents, from those entering the workforce to people seeking new skills or career changes.

“It’s a place where we’re working with legacy industries to come in and provide training. It could be people who are looking to change fields or somebody that just needs additional training or it could be a younger group,” said Martha Ann Kneiss, a county spokesperson.

Kneiss described the process for participants as hands-on and closely tied to employment opportunities.

“They do training classes there. Those people get trained on how to do that specific job and then there are job openings right there. Pretty wide open opportunity and there’s no built in equipment in that area. It’s just open, so that it can be flexible depending on what industry is coming in to do those courses,” she said.

County leaders say the center is focused on strengthening key local industries, including aviation, marine, manufacturing and health care.

“Those job seekers are getting trained. They’re getting high paying jobs right here in our community. That’s helping build a better neighborhood. It’s helping feed their families and it’s helping our economy grow from within,” Kneiss said.

The 7,000-square-foot building includes multiple classrooms that can seat about 22 people each, office space and a large open work area designed for adaptable use. CareerSource Research Coast will oversee day-to-day operations at the facility.

Kneiss said the layout is intended to accommodate both instruction and hands-on training.

“It has different areas so when you walk in, there’s like a technology lab. Then there are a couple different classrooms that can seat kind of smaller classrooms and then there’s a larger classroom. The huge work area is just like a giant open bay. It’s like a pretty big space where you could bring in a huge piece of equipment and they can get hands-on learning,” she said.

The R.E.A.C.H. Center already has Daher Aerospace operating at the site, and county officials say they are working to attract additional employers to utilize the remaining space.

To improve accessibility, the county is adding a stop for the MARTY bus line directly in front of the facility.

“Another thing we’re doing is adding a bus stop, a MARTY stop, right in front of it. It’s really looking at a lot of different demographics and how we can help people get there,” Kneiss said.

The MARTY bus line was made free in 2025, a move officials say expands transportation options for residents.

Local dignitaries have described the R.E.A.C.H. Center as a significant step toward strengthening the county’s workforce pipeline and expanding job opportunities close to home.