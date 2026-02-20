FHP trooper who served Treasure Coast dies during training exercise

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who previously served the Treasure Coast has died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise in Tallahassee, officials said.

Trooper Michael Diego, 30, passed away Feb. 18 while participating in a competitive process for the agency’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Diego experienced a medical emergency during the event and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he died with loved ones at his side despite lifesaving efforts.

Diego began his career with the patrol in 2021 as a member of the 149th Recruit Class. During more than four years of service, he was assigned to Troop L in the Fort Pierce District, which covers much of the Treasure Coast, and later to Troop F in the Fort Myers District.

In a joint statement, Executive Director Dave Kerner and Col. Gary Howze said, “Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing. We are deeply thankful for the rescue efforts of his fellow State Troopers, EMS First Responders, the pilots and medics of Survival Flight, and the medical professionals of Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.”

Diego is survived by his mother, sister and fiancé.