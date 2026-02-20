Northern section of Humiston Beach Park closes for dune restoration

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The northern portion of Humiston Beach Park has closed as crews begin work on a beach and dune restoration project tied to storm damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

County officials, working with the City of Vero Beach, began the closure Tuesday, Feb. 17, to allow construction on the Sector 5 Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Beach and Dune Restoration Project. The work is scheduled to conclude by March 31.

The temporary closure is intended to protect public safety while heavy equipment transports and places beach-compatible sand in the remaining Sector 5 project area. The effort aims to rebuild dunes damaged by the storms and reinforce the shoreline after erosion caused by the hurricanes.

Public access in the northern section of the park will be restricted during construction. Affected areas include beach access points at Humiston Beach, Flamevine Lane, Gayfeather Lane and Riomar Beach Access. Some parking spaces along Ocean Drive will be used for weekday truck staging but will reopen on weekends.

The park’s main parking lot, restrooms, playground and pavilions will remain open while the contractor completes this phase of the project.

County officials said all impacted areas within Humiston Beach Park will be returned to pre-construction conditions once sand placement is finished. Although completion is anticipated by March 31, work could wrap up sooner depending on weather and environmental factors.

The Sector 5 project area stretches from about a half-mile north of Tracking Station Beach Park to roughly a quarter-mile south of Riomar Beach Access. Tracking Station Beach Park, which had been used as a staging site for construction, has reopened to the public.

The restoration project is part of the county’s broader shoreline protection efforts.