Treasure Coast to see summerlike heat before sharp cold front

TREASURE COAST — Unseasonably warm temperatures across the Treasure Coast are expected to give way to a sharp cool-down as a strong cold front moves through the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Forecasters say highs Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 80s, near record levels for late February. In Vero Beach, highs are forecast to reach 84 degrees Saturday, with Fort Pierce warming to 85. Port St. Lucie and Indiantown could see a high of 87 degrees, while Okeechobee is expected to reach 87.

The weather service said a southwest wind flow and mostly sunny skies will allow even coastal communities to warm into the mid-80s, with upper 80s possible inland. Near-record highs are possible in parts of east-central Florida.

The warm pattern will shift Sunday as a strong cold front sweeps across east-central Florida. The system is expected to bring scattered showers with rain chances of 40% to 50%. Rainfall totals are forecast to remain under a quarter inch, and the chance for lightning is low.

Behind the front, gusty northwest winds will usher in much colder and drier air. Temperatures are forecast to fall quickly Sunday evening, dropping into the 40s across much of the Treasure Coast by Monday morning.

Daytime highs Monday are expected to reach only the low 60s, about 15 degrees below normal. Forecast highs include 62 degrees in Vero Beach, Fort Pierce and Stuart, 62 in Port St. Lucie and 63 in Indiantown and Okeechobee.

The coldest conditions are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows are forecast to dip into the 30s in many inland areas, including 33 degrees in Okeechobee and mid-30s in Port St. Lucie and Indiantown. Coastal communities are expected to remain slightly warmer, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather service said a Cold Weather Advisory may be needed for much of the region, with wind chill values possibly dropping into the mid to upper 20s in some areas. Frost could develop where temperatures fall into the mid-30s under clear skies and light winds.

Breezy northwest winds combined with very low relative humidity are also expected to create critical fire weather conditions Monday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by midweek. Highs are forecast to return to the low to mid-70s Wednesday and upper 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday, with dry conditions continuing through much of the week.