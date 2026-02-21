Cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce as temperatures drop

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — An emergency cold weather shelter will open in Fort Pierce beginning Sunday evening as temperatures are forecast to fall below 40 degrees for several hours.

In partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce, In the Image of Christ will operate the shelter at Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Avenue D.

The shelter will be open Sunday, Feb. 22, Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each evening and close at 8 a.m. the following day.

Free transportation will be provided by Area Regional Transit from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. beginning Sunday. Pickup locations include the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, the Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, the Prima Vista Crossing bus stop east of U.S. 1, Pinewood Park, Kilmer Branch Library, Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek and Percy Peek Gym.

Space at the shelter is limited, and bulky or numerous items will not be permitted. Riders may bring up to four bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each. Explosives, illegal substances, flammable liquids and other hazardous materials are prohibited.

For more information about the shelter, residents can contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653. The nonprofit organization partners with the county to open a temporary shelter when temperatures are expected to remain below 40 degrees for more than four hours.

County officials are also urging residents to take precautions during the cold spell.

Safety recommendations include limiting outdoor exposure, especially overnight and during early morning hours, dressing in layers, checking on elderly neighbors and those with medical conditions, and avoiding the use of grills or generators indoors because of carbon monoxide risks.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring animals indoors when possible and ensure outdoor pets have warm shelter and unfrozen water. Residents are advised to insulate exposed pipes, allow faucets to drip slightly and know how to shut off their water supply in case of a pipe failure.

Officials also cautioned that dry conditions and high winds could increase wildfire risk. Residents are asked to avoid outdoor burning, keep grills at least 10 feet from structures and vegetation, and avoid parking vehicles on dry grass.

Residents should monitor local forecasts and county communications for updates. Officials said 911 should be used for emergencies only; non-emergency calls can be directed to 772-465-5770.