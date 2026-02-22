Fort Pierce police to host open house at Willie B. Ellis Substation

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Police Department will host a public open house later this month at its Willie B. Ellis Substation.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the substation, located at 1220 Avenue D in Fort Pierce. Department officials said the open house is intended to give residents an opportunity to meet officers and staff and learn more about services available in the city.

Attendees will be able to speak with department personnel, raise concerns and discuss public safety issues. Light refreshments will be available.

“This open house is about accessibility and connection. We want residents to feel comfortable walking into their police department, getting to know the officers who serve them, and learning how we can work together to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Police Chief David Smith said.

Beginning March 2, the Willie B. Ellis Substation will be staffed by a department officer and open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, residents can contact the police department at 772-467-6800.