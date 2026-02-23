Port St. Lucie takes steps towards more green spaces

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie officials last week formally designated the 105-acre Rosser Lakes property as protected open space, marking a shift from earlier plans that would have allowed residential development on the site.

Mayor Shannon Martin said the city has completed the acquisition of the land, which includes two lakes within the Rosser Reserve neighborhood, and committed to preserving it.

“The city has officially acquired this amazing space which encompasses 105 acres of beautiful natural land including two remarkable lakes right here in the Rosser Reserve neighborhood. From this point forward, Rosser Lakes Preserve will remain protected,” Martin said.

The property had previously been approved for residential construction. Martin said community opposition played a key role in changing course.

“As many of you know, this property was once slated for nearly 100 homes. We heard from residents who are concerned about losing this space. They reached out because they care deeply about their neighborhood and about the future of Port St. Lucie and they spoke about traffic, about maintaining natural views, about wildlife and about ensuring that their children and grandchildren would still have access to open space. Residents made it clear that access to nature and parks is their top priority. We also know that as our city grows, preserving green space has become more challenging and more important,” she said.

City officials said the Parks and Recreation Department plans to open the site for public access within two weeks. The city has applied for grant funding to support improvements while maintaining the property’s natural character.

Martin said the preserve will offer limited recreational amenities focused on low-impact use.

“Rosser Lakes Preserve will become a place for walking trails, fishing, reflection and passive outdoor recreation. We've already applied for grants to remove invasive plants, install pavilions, build a fishing pier and create additional trail connections,” she said.

Martin also addressed the broader development landscape in Port St. Lucie, noting that many current projects were approved decades ago.

“It's important to acknowledge the past and that much of the development happening in Port St. Lucie today was approved over 20 years ago and the past, current and future city councils have had limited legal authority to change projects that were entitled decades ago,” she said.

The preserve is part of a wider conservation effort. In the past year, the city has identified 198 acres of city-owned natural preserves, designated nearly 745 acres for future green space, expanded its trail system to 41 miles with 20 additional miles planned, opened two new parks in 2024 and advanced plans for six more.

“In just one year we have identified 198 acres of city-owned natural preserves, designated nearly 745 acres for future green space and expanded our trail system to 41 miles with 20 additional miles planned. Two new parks opened in 2024 and six more are on the way. We also approved the acquisition of 273 acres to establish the NaturallyPSL Land Bank,” Martin said.

On Friday, the City Council also voted to establish the Naturally PSL Community Trust, a city-affiliated nonprofit intended to help acquire and conserve land through public and private funding.

Scott Samples, the city’s strategic communications team leader, said the board will include residents appointed by the City Council along with representatives from key city departments and will meet regularly.

“This committee will play a critical role in helping the City preserve green spaces and places across Port St. Lucie. Residents appointed by City Council, along with representatives from key City departments, will comprise the five-member board, which will meet regularly,” Samples said.

He said city staff will support the board’s work, particularly in securing outside funding.

“A team of City staff will support the board with a focus on identifying potential grants, donor development and financial expertise. The board will support the acquisition, conservation and activation of land for public uses through fundraising and/or direct monetary or in-kind contributions. It serves as a fundraising partnership to leverage public and private funding to acquire properties and to maximize public benefits on City land,” he said.

Samples said residents will have opportunities to get involved beyond serving on the board.

“The community will play a pivotal role in helping identify opportunities for land preservation and can support the work of the trust through donations and volunteer opportunities. Also, a public website will provide updates on acquisition priorities, progress and impact,” he said.

He noted that preserving natural land has become more complicated as development has expanded.

“72% of developable land has already been built upon, and much of the rest of that land has been purchased, with entitlements going back decades that allow developers to build homes, retail or industry. That means acquiring undeveloped land to maintain natural space requires a property owner to be willing to donate or sell land back to the City, which often comes at a cost,” Samples said.

Kate Parmelee, the city’s chief innovation officer, said the council has authorized the next steps to formally organize the board.

“The city council just authorized the development of that so we will be filing the necessary paperwork with the state and we will be advertising opportunities for residents can apply to be members of that board that will be comprised of residents and city staff as well to form the first NaturallyPSL board,” Parmelee said.

Martin said the land bank and community trust are intended to work together to expand access to parks and preserves, improve stormwater management and resiliency, strengthen wildlife habitats and enhance residents’ quality of life.