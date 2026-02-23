Two pedestrians struck in separate crashes along U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Two pedestrians were struck in separate crashes along U.S. Highway 1 on Sunday evening, leaving one person in critical condition and another dead, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Feb. 22 to the 2100 block of U.S. 1 near Virginia Avenue for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. Police said an adult man driving a white Infiniti was traveling northbound when an adult male pedestrian attempted to cross from west to east outside a designated crossing area and was struck.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South U.S. 1 and Lakefront Boulevard for another vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.

Preliminary findings indicate an adult woman driving a Volkswagen sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 approaching Lakefront Boulevard when an adult female pedestrian in a wheelchair attempted to cross westbound in the middle of the roadway outside a designated crosswalk and was struck.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.