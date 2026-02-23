Workshop set on Glades Cut Off Road study in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County will hold an alternatives public workshop Feb. 24 as part of a Project Development and Environment study for the Glades Cut Off Road corridor.

The study examines potential improvements to Glades Cut Off Road between Range Line Road and Selvitz Road. County officials say the project is intended to increase roadway capacity to address future travel demand tied to projected population growth, improve safety conditions and support multimodal transportation.

The workshop will be offered in two formats on the same day.

A virtual session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 24. Participants must register in advance through the project’s workshop website. Attendees may join by phone at 914-614-3221 using access code 324-038-247, or by computer with audio capabilities. Those using mobile devices must download the GoToWebinar application.

An in-person workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. The session will start with an open house at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and a question-and-answer period.

The study is being conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and other applicable federal and state requirements, a process that would allow future phases of the project to qualify for federal funding. Under federal law, environmental review and related actions are being carried out by the Florida Department of Transportation under an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration.

Residents may submit questions during the virtual meeting through the online question feature or in writing at the in-person session.

The county states that public participation is open without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Requests for accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or for translation services should be made at least seven days before the meeting.

For more information, contact St. Lucie County Engineer Dan Zrallack at 772-462-1707 or by email at GladesCutOff@kimley-horn.com.