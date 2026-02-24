FPUA tentatively awarded over $200,000 for septic-to-sewer conversions

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has been tentatively awarded over $200,000 by the IRLNEP lagoon council to help fund septic-to-sewer conversions, though the funding remains subject to an appeals process and final approval.

Public Relations Specialist Calvin Daniels said the utility received an award letter Feb. 24 from the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program. However, grants can take up to six months to implement and may be subject to change. Applicants who were denied funding have the opportunity to appeal and present their case.

Should the utility remain approved for the grant by the end of the process, the work will start.

Daniels said the funds “will cover a portion of the cost of converting residences from septic to sewer.”

He added, “This will help us reduce the price for customers wishing to convert by about 50%.”

“The project funds will be issued on a reimbursement basis which our in-house grants team will coordinate,” he said.

According to Daniels, the funding will provide support for at least 38 homes seeking to convert from septic systems to the centralized sewer system. He said FPUA’s grants team will continue seeking additional funding to assist customers who want to make the switch.

Septic-to-sewer work is already underway as part of a broader expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure in Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County.

“Septic to sewer is an ongoing initiative that we are supporting with an active expansion initiative to bring wastewater service into more neighborhoods,” Daniels said. “As of FY26, we have expanded water and wastewater into 18 neighborhoods, with an additional eight planned for this year.”

Expansion construction began in 2022 and has been completed in neighborhoods including Jefferson Parkway, Academy Drive, Fleetwood Acres, Green Acres, River Oak Estates, Southern Pines, the St. James area and others. Additional neighborhoods are scheduled for completion in fiscal year 2026, with more areas under evaluation.

FPUA estimates that about 3,000 households within its wastewater service territory still rely on septic systems. State and local initiatives, including the Clean Waterways Act, aim to reduce nutrient pollution linked to septic systems and other sources. The Indian River Lagoon is listed as impaired for water quality.

Daniels said the utility considers septic-to-sewer conversion an environmental priority.

“FPUA values our role as environmental stewards, and recognizes the importance of a centralized sewer system to reduce risk of nutrient pollution by aging septic systems throughout our territory,” he said.

He also noted potential future costs for septic owners.

“We are also cognizant of upcoming mandates which will require septic system owners to upgrade to advanced treatment in the near future, which can be costly,” Daniels said. “By providing centralized sewer service, we hope to alleviate risk of pollution as well as costly upgrades for homes and businesses currently on septic in our service territory.”