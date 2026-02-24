Indian River County schools approve later start times for 2026-2027 school year

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Students in the School District of Indian River County will be able to sleep slightly later beginning in the 2026-27 school year as officials adjust start and dismissal times across grade levels.

District leaders said the revised schedule is intended to better support students while accounting for transportation and programming logistics.

“The proposed schedule adjustments are really designed to enhance student learning and to keep in mind operational efficiency and better align the school schedules with the needs of students and staff and families,” said Beth Crisafulli, assistant superintendent of school leadership and management.

The district conducted a two-phase stakeholder engagement process before finalizing the recommendation. Surveys were distributed to families and staff in November 2025 and again in early 2026 after refinements were made to the proposal. Wabasso School and IR Prep will maintain independent schedules.

Crisafulli said feedback showed broad backing for the change.

“Those results were overwhelmingly supportive for the time change,” she said.

According to district data, 432 family respondents indicated they were supportive or very supportive of the proposed changes, including 261 who said they were very supportive. Among staff, 193 employees indicated they were supportive or very supportive, including 121 who selected very supportive.

Officials said considerations included transportation efficiency and maintaining reasonable dismissal times for extracurricular activities and student employment.

For families concerned about major disruptions, Crisafulli emphasized that the adjustments are relatively small.

“We are talking about a miniature time change. So just for those that are listening, the high school is a 15 minute change and then the middle K-8 and elementary are 10 minute change,” she said.

Under the new schedule, high schools will begin at 7:20 a.m. and dismiss at 2:07 p.m. Middle and K-8 schools will run from 8:10 a.m. to 2:51 p.m. Elementary schools will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.

School Board Chair Teri Barenborg said the board followed required steps and sought public input before taking action.

“This one was set in law a few years ago and then adjusted to making sure that the board took action after listening to our community. And that has been done and I appreciate that and the movement of the times seems to be fair,” she said.