Motorcyclist dies in Port St. Lucie crash

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 65-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash late Monday morning involving an SUV near Southwest Crosstown Boulevard and Southwest Southern Hills Drive, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Feb. 23. Crosstown Parkway was closed between Southwest Southern Hills Boulevard and Southwest Cresswind Way as officers investigated the scene.

Rescue crews transported the motorcyclist to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video evidence to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer B. Thompson at 772-871-5000.