Elderly couple found shot to death in Harbour Isle condo

FORT PIERCE — An elderly couple was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside their Harbour Isle at Hutchinson Island condominium, and their adult son has been detained as a person of interest, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 12:30 p.m. to a welfare check at the Harbour Isle at Hutchinson Island condominium complex after a family member reported that their parents had missed an appointment.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman, both in their 80s, deceased in the living room area of their residence with what investigators believe were multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation determined that the couple’s adult son had left the residence before officers arrived. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for his vehicle. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle and detained the man as a person of interest.

Police said the case appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477 or submit tips online here.