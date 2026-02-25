Fort Pierce man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges

FORT PIERCE — A 29-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Feb. 24 after deputies executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence on Sunrise Boulevard, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the agency’s Special Investigations Division, assisted by its SWAT Team, carried out the warrant in the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

During the search, investigators seized about 29.5 grams of powder cocaine; 5.3 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy; 263.7 grams of marijuana; and about 40 grams of MDPV. Authorities also reported recovering assorted prescription pills, including Xanax, Adderall and Oxycodone.

In addition to the drugs, detectives seized a .40-caliber Glock handgun and a 9mm handgun without a serial number.

Loupson Ornis, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDPV and possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance. He remains incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail.

“Drug trafficking destroys families, fuels violence, and preys on the most vulnerable in our community,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. “Let me be clear. If you choose to profit from addiction and sell poison in St. Lucie County, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will hold you accountable. Our mission is to protect the people of this county, and we will use every lawful tool available to stop those who threaten their safety.”