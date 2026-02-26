City of Vero Beach shoots down voluntary DOGE audit

VERO BEACH — A proposal to have the city voluntarily undergo an audit by the Florida Department of Government Efficiency failed to gain traction at the Feb. 24 Vero Beach City Council meeting after no other council member seconded the motion.

Vice Mayor Taylor Dingle urged the city to request the review, arguing that Vero Beach’s financial track record warrants outside examination rather than avoiding it.

“The city of Vero Beach has earned that right. We have governed with restraint. We have lived within our means. We have kept our obligations to the taxpayer. Our millage rate stands among one of the lowest in the state, not by accident but by choice. That record gives us the right and the responsibility to lead by example, to show that good government does not hide from scrutiny but welcomes it,” he said.

Dingle also pointed to potential financial uncertainty tied to pending legislation and the possibility of reduced property tax revenue, saying the city should fully understand its fiscal position before making difficult budget decisions.

“Just a week ago, we talked about the challenges we could face without property taxes, including the possibility of cutting essential services to make ends meet, something that is becoming unfortunately very close to very real reality,” Dingle said. “We discussed eliminating lifeguards, the idea of paid parking, and a historical landmark such as Humiston Boardwalk short of being completely funded. Wouldn't we want to know before making these painful cuts whether we can preserve these services? And God forbid if that day were to ever come and those difficult decisions had to be made, don't our residents deserve to know we truly had no other option?”

He added that the city’s financial contribution to such an audit would be limited because the state agency already has much of the necessary information.

When Dingle sought feedback from fellow council members, the exchange centered on procedural requirements and nothing more.

“Well, I would like to hear the council's comments, if they have any,” Dingle said.

“You need to have a motion,” Mayor John Cotugno responded.

“How about public comment,” Dingle asked.

“You need to have a motion,” Cotugno repeated.

Dingle then formally made a motion to move forward with the audit, but no other council member offered a second.

“Without a second, motion cannot go forward,” Cotugno said.

As a result, the city will not pursue the audit.

In the past year, Vero Beach’s finance department has faced challenges, including a late filing of its 2022–2023 financial report last May and an error that listed an incorrect property tax amount to taxpayers, which was later corrected.