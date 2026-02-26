Major manufacturing job site proposed for St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — County officials have voted to support a proposed manufacturing project known as “Project Orchid,” a development leaders say could bring more than 1,000 jobs and significant investment to the area.

Project Orchid is a codename for an unannounced South American manufacturer considering expansion into the United States. One of the potential sites is on North Rock Road in St. Lucie County, near the county jail.

Kadian Knight, business development director for the St. Lucie Economic Development Council, described the company’s global footprint and industry focus.

“Project Orchid is an international company. It is a leading manufacturer of windows, aluminum systems, and it is recognized for its advanced production capabilities and operational efficiency, delivering customized, energy-conscious solutions to a broad range of domestic and international markets,” she said.

According to Knight, the proposal calls for a 1.3 million-square-foot facility with substantial capital investment and job creation tied to the site.

“The proposed location and what we are looking to put there in terms of the key project highlights include a 1.3 million square foot facility with a new building investment of $170 million, equipment investment $140 million, with a job creation of 1,005 jobs, average wage $28.48. That is $59,238 annually, and this is 116% of the St. Lucie County annual rate,” Knight said.

She said the payroll impact alone would represent tens of millions of dollars flowing into the local economy each year.

“Once fully operational, Project Orchid will generate $53.8 million in direct annual reoccurring payroll. This is substantial long-term income circulating through our local economy. This payroll supports families, retail growth, and secondary job creation throughout the county,” she said.

The construction phase is also expected to have a significant economic effect, she said.

“There will be a one-time construction impact of $207 million, and this construction phase alone will create immediate economic impact stimulus for local contractors, suppliers, and service providers. This is both an immediate and long-term economic driver,” Knight said.

To help secure the project, a request was made for several preliminary incentives.

“Our incentive asked tonight is ad valorem tax exemption, our job growth investment grant, impact fee mediation, and with their aggressive timeline and expedited site plan permitting,” Knight said.

County commissioners voted unanimously to support the project. Specific figures for the incentives, including the amount tied to the job growth investment grant, have not yet been finalized. Officials said the grant would be performance-based, requiring the company to meet its commitments.

Wes McCurry, president of the St. Lucie Economic Development Council, said the scale of the proposal sets it apart.

“It’s actually one of the largest job creation projects in recent county history. This project has the opportunity to be truly transformational for the county and advance manufacturing as a core industry within St. Lucie County,” he said.