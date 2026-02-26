Okeechobee deputy awake and recovering after being struck during traffic control

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured Monday while directing traffic is awake and showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Austin Rhodes was struck Feb. 23 while conducting traffic control at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Wolff Road after a traffic signal malfunctioned. Authorities said he was hit by a passenger vehicle and thrown a significant distance down the roadway.

Rhodes sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he was listed in stable condition and placed under close medical supervision. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, which will release additional details as they become available.

In an update shared with permission from Rhodes’ family, the sheriff’s office said he has since undergone a surgical procedure that doctors believe was successful and is continuing to improve.

According to the agency, Rhodes is awake, alert, recognizing people around him, aware of his surroundings and responding appropriately. While officials said he still faces a lengthy recovery, they described recent reports from his medical team as very positive.

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen and Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief thanked residents, law enforcement partners and others who have offered prayers and assistance to Rhodes and his family. The agency said the support has meant a great deal to both the family and the department.

Officials said there may be opportunities for the community to assist in the future and that any such needs will be shared if they arise.