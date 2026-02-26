Traffic stop in Palm City leads to cocaine arrests

PALM CITY — Three men were arrested early on Feb. 22 after a traffic stop in Palm City led to the discovery of cocaine inside their vehicle, authorities said.

The men — identified as 27-year-old Jose Oviedo Lopez, 31-year-old David Immer Robledo Rivera and 27-year-old Junior Guillen Pineda — told deputies they were homeless and traveling through Martin County. Oviedo Lopez and Robledo Rivera said they are from Honduras, and Guillen Pineda said he is from Mexico. Authorities said the men were unable to explain why they were passing through Palm City shortly after midnight.

According to deputies, Robledo Rivera, who was driving, said he did not have and had never possessed a driver’s license.

During the stop, deputies reported seeing what appeared to be cocaine residue on the vehicle’s front seat. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a bag containing a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, authorities said.

While deputies were questioning the men, Guillen Pineda attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

Oviedo Lopez and Robledo Rivera were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guillen Pineda was charged with obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Martin County Jail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers on each of them, authorities said.