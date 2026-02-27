Son detained after elderly couple found shot to death in Harbour Isle condo

FORT PIERCE — An 85-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found shot to death inside their Harbour Isle condominium Tuesday, and their adult son was later detained in Indian River County, authorities said.

Fort Pierce police identified the victims as Philip Repaci, 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, both of Fort Pierce. Their 55-year-old son, Philip Repaci, is considered a person of interest in the case.

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department responded about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to a welfare check at the Harbour Isle at Hutchinson Island condominium complex after a family member reported the couple had missed an appointment.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman in their 80s dead in the living room area of the residence with what were believed to be multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said the couple’s adult son left the scene before officers arrived. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for his vehicle.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies received a BOLO for a double homicide suspect wanted out of St. Lucie County. The agency’s Real Time Crime Center used license plate reader cameras to locate the vehicle as it entered Indian River County.

Deputies spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Oslo Road. Citing the severity of the charges and the risk of fleeing, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Philip Repaci, 55, was booked into the Indian River County Jail on a fleeing and eluding charge. Authorities said investigators continue to work the death investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with Fort Pierce police detectives and will provide assistance as needed.

Police described the case as an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.