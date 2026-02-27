Stalemate ends as Cleveland Clinic, Florida Blue reach new deal

VERO BEACH — Cleveland Clinic and Florida Blue have reached a new multi-year agreement, resolving months of contract negotiations that had raised concerns about potential disruptions to in-network care on the Treasure Coast.

The dispute centered on whether Florida Blue members would maintain in-network access to several facilities, including Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Indian River County, as well as hospitals in Martin County and Tradition. Earlier statements from both organizations indicated that without a new contract, the health system could go out of network as early as March 1, 2026, though Florida Blue had said its existing agreement extended through at least May 31, 2026.

In a statement announcing the resolution, Cleveland Clinic Florida confirmed the new deal.

“We are pleased to share that Cleveland Clinic and Florida Blue have reached a new agreement, and patients with Florida Blue can continue to receive care at Cleveland Clinic as an in-network facility,” the health system said in a statement.

Florida Blue also confirmed the agreement and said it ensures continued access to care at negotiated rates.

“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with Cleveland Clinic Florida, ensuring our members can continue to receive uninterrupted care at its facilities and at in-network rates,” a Florida Blue spokesperson said.

The insurer said the agreement addresses both affordability and patient access.

“This agreement protects patients, helps control health care costs for individuals and businesses, and recognizes the value of the care Cleveland Clinic provides across South Florida,” the spokesperson said.

Negotiations had drawn attention in Indian River County, where Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital is the largest employer and serves a patient population with a high percentage of Medicare beneficiaries.

Patients with employer-sponsored Florida Blue plans, Marketplace plans, Medicare Advantage and Federal Employee plans had been identified as potentially affected if a deal was not reached.

Florida Blue said the new agreement reflects its broader mission and commitment to members.

“In today’s environment, the rising costs of living and health care are a significant burden, and our members need our support more than ever. As a mission-driven health care company, we are dedicated to advocating for our customers and working towards solutions that address their needs and concerns,” the spokesperson said.

The insurer also credited collaboration between the two organizations for the outcome.

“We appreciate Cleveland Clinic Florida’s collaborative approach which enabled us to reach a fair and sustainable agreement and look forward to continuing to partner with them to support the well-being of the community we collectively serve,” the spokesperson said.

With the agreement in place, Florida Blue members will continue to receive care at Cleveland Clinic facilities as in-network patients.