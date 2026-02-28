Dredging to begin at Harbortown marina along Taylor Creek

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A six-month dredging project is set to begin in early March at Safe Harbor Marina Harbortown in Fort Pierce as part of ongoing renovations, St. Lucie County officials said.

The work, being done in partnership with St. Lucie County, will take place in three phases and target areas adjacent to Taylor Creek. Crews are expected to remove about 7,500 cubic yards of muck during the project.

County officials said removing the material is intended to reduce sediment flowing into Taylor Creek and the Indian River Lagoon and improve water quality.

Excavated material will be hauled in sealed dump trucks to the county’s Taylor Creek Dredge Material Management Area on Ridgehaven Road in Fort Pierce. The work is being conducted under permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The Taylor Creek waterway and nearby marinas will remain open during construction. Boaters are advised to use caution in the area, as barges and other equipment will operate along the creek during the project.

Questions about the project can be directed to James Beams of the county’s Port, Inlet and Beach Department at 772-462-6735 or james.a.beams@stlucieco.gov.