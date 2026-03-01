Driver arrested after crashing into power pole on Bayshore Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he crashed into a power pole while driving at a high rate of speed on Bayshore Boulevard.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Marc Demezier was taken into custody following the crash in the 1600 block of Bayshore Boulevard just before midnight.

Police said Demezier was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a power pole head-on. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

Demezier was arrested on a charge of reckless driving resulting in property damage.