Body found along Indian River Drive under investigation

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of an adult male found Friday morning along the shoreline near 12900 Indian River Drive.

The body was located at approximately 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary information indicates the individual may be connected to an incident several days ago in South Brevard County in which a subject fled from the Sebastian Police Department and entered the Indian River Lagoon while attempting to evade law enforcement.

A multi-agency search involving the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was conducted at the time but did not locate the individual.

Based on recent weather conditions and investigative findings, authorities believe the body may have drifted south through the lagoon before coming ashore in Indian River County.

The investigation remains active. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.