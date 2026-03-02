Port St. Lucie advances road projects to ease southwest traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE — As growth continues to reshape southwest Port St. Lucie, city leaders are advancing road projects and traffic studies aimed at easing congestion and preparing for future development.

At its Feb. 18 Winter Workshop, the Port St. Lucie City Council approved recommendations from a transportation study conducted with the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council. The study focused on the area south of Tradition Parkway, north of Becker Road, east of Range Line Road and west of Interstate 95.

Scott Samples, the city’s strategic communications manager, said the analysis examined three infrastructure improvements to measure their potential effect on traffic in the rapidly developing section of the city.

“The study found that as more development occurs in southwest Port St. Lucie, the main roads in that area will continue to get busier,” Samples said. “It solidified City Council’s priority to continue investing in road improvements to address congestion.”

Among the actions reaffirmed by the council is the completion of the Hegener Drive and Paar Drive corridor to Range Line Road. Developers are already obligated to construct the corridor, and the council reiterated that requirement to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with new neighborhoods.

“Developers are already required to build the Hegener/Paar corridor,” Samples said. “The City Council reaffirmed that commitment at the Winter Workshop to ensure that as development comes online, developers are building the necessary infrastructure.”

The council also expressed support for a future Marshall Parkway interchange at Interstate 95. The Florida Department of Transportation plans to study the proposed interchange beginning in fiscal year 2026-27.

According to the study, the added interchange could redirect vehicles from two of the city’s busiest access points.

“The study finds that a new Marshall Parkway interchange would shift traffic away from the Gatlin Boulevard and Becker Road interchanges by providing another access point to I-95 for residents and businesses,” Samples said. “This new option would relieve pressure on the existing interchanges, improve travel times and offer better east–west mobility across the southern part of the city.”

City officials are also taking a closer look at a developer-proposed north–south connector road from Martin County. Early modeling suggests the roadway could alter traffic patterns in the southwest annexation area.

“The potential north–south connector road from Martin County could change local traffic patterns in the southwest annexation area of Port St. Lucie,” Samples said. “Initial modeling shows it may draw extra traffic to the Becker Road interchange, which could create congestion there. However, the road could also offer regional mobility, economic development benefits and quality-of-life improvements.”

He said additional, detailed analysis is needed before any decisions are made, including evaluating potential developer contributions to road infrastructure.

Beyond specific road projects, the council adopted policies requiring developers to dedicate land for roads earlier in the development process and to build key infrastructure sooner. Samples said the actions reinforce existing expectations rather than introduce new rules.

“These are not new policies but rather reaffirms the City’s commitment to ensure developers are building the necessary infrastructure to accommodate development,” he said.

Mayor Shannon M. Martin said the city relies on data to guide long-term planning.

“This transportation study allows us to plan for infrastructure demands – now and in the future – to best meet the needs of the community,” Martin said.

Port St. Lucie has added more than 100,000 residents since 2010, including 60,000 since 2020. Samples said the city is updating its Comprehensive Plan to guide growth over the next two decades and coordinating with neighboring counties and state agencies as development continues.

“We also understand the importance of working closely with our neighbors in St. Lucie and Martin counties, FDOT, and other agencies so everyone is planning together,” Samples said.

He added that the city is working to expand its road network, enhance utilities, attract jobs through the Southern Grove Jobs Corridor and increase access to parks and preserved land as the region grows.