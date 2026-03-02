Siren test set for St. Lucie nuclear plant emergency zone

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Emergency management officials will conduct a quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie nuclear power plant at noon Thursday, March 5.

The drill is a coordinated effort involving St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department, the Martin County Emergency Management Agency and Florida Power & Light Company.

During the test, all 91 sirens located within the 10-mile emergency planning zone around the plant will sound for one minute. Messages broadcast over the sirens’ public-address system before and after the tone will state, “This is only a test.”

Officials said the regular testing helps ensure the system is functioning properly and increases public awareness of how it operates.

In the event of an actual emergency at the plant, the sirens would sound for at least five minutes, and official instructions or information would be provided through local radio and television stations.

More information about the St. Lucie nuclear power plant emergency plan is available on St. Lucie County’s website.