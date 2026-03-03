FDOT to host workshops on Monterey Road railroad crossing study

STUART — The Florida Department of Transportation will host two public workshops next week regarding a study of State Road 714/Monterey Road at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing in Martin County.

The Alternatives Public Workshop is part of the Project Development and Environment, or PD&E, study for the corridor. The project is identified as Financial Project ID 441636-2-22-02.

FDOT will offer the workshop in two formats: a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and an in-person meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The virtual session will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 11. Participants must register in advance through a link provided by the agency. Those wishing to join by phone can dial 1 (562) 247-8422 and use access code 357-118-973. Attendees will receive an email with instructions to log in on the day of the meeting. The free GoToWebinar application is required for those participating by mobile device.

The in-person workshop will take place at 6 p.m. March 12 at the 10th Street Community Center, located at 724 SE 10th St. in Stuart. The meeting will follow an open-house format.

FDOT said the same information will be presented at both meetings, and attending both is not necessary.

Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Comments and questions will be addressed in the order received. If a question is not answered during the event, a written response will be provided afterward. Questions and comments may also be submitted before the workshop by emailing the project manager.

The department said public participation is encouraged without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status.

Anyone requiring special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act is asked to contact FDOT Project Manager Robert Lopes, P.E., at least seven days before the workshop at (954) 777-4425, by mail at 3400 West Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309, or by email at Robert.Lopes@dot.state.fl.us. Individuals who are hearing or speech impaired may use the Florida Relay Service at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, residents may contact Lopes at (954) 777-4425 or toll free at (866) 336-8435, ext. 4425, or by email.