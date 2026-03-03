Suspect critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a deputy-involved shooting Monday night in Vero Beach involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Commerce Avenue.

Three deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, a Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a U.S. marshal were involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The male suspect was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The U.S. Marshal involved was struck in the leg, and an Indian River County deputy was injured as well. The U.S. Marshal is in thew hospital and is expected to survive. Authorities have not released the names of the people involved.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.