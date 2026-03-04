Gunfire erupts as Colorado fugitive opens fire on Treasure Coast law enforcement

VERO BEACH — A 72-year-old fugitive wanted on sexual assault charges in Colorado opened fire on members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force March 2 during an attempted arrest in Indian River County, wounding a federal agent before being shot multiple times, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:29 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Commerce Avenue, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the suspect as Thomas Steffens, a former neurosurgeon wanted out of Colorado on charges alleging he drugged a victim with prescription medications he obtained and then sexually assaulted her.

Two Indian River County sheriff’s detectives and two Martin County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities said the task force received information that Steffens was traveling by bus to the Treasure Coast and had reportedly stated he would not be taken into custody alive. Detectives located the vehicle he was riding in and conducted a traffic stop.

Steffens, who was seated in the passenger seat, refused multiple lawful commands to exit the vehicle and then opened fire on five task force members from inside the car, officials said.

Detectives and U.S. Marshals returned fire, striking Steffens multiple times.

One U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg during the exchange. He was treated for his injuries and released, authorities said. The Indian River County deputies involved were not injured.

Steffens was taken to a local hospital. Despite being struck multiple times, he is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the pending sexual assault charges in Colorado, Steffens now faces attempted murder charges related to the shooting.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.