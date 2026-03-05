Seven arrested in multi-agency investigation into organized retail theft ring in Martin County

Seven people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft operation that targeted multiple stores across the region, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation involved the sheriff’s office and six other jurisdictions. Investigators determined the group worked together to steal large quantities of merchandise from retail businesses, including one store in Hobe Sound.

According to investigators, the suspects concealed stolen items inside large ice storage containers before leaving the stores.

Law enforcement officials said coordinated investigative efforts allowed authorities to identify the individuals believed to be responsible and make arrests.

Six of the seven suspects are being held at the Martin County Jail. Authorities said four of the suspects are in the United States illegally and currently have Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers in addition to multiple felony charges.

Those arrested were identified as:



Naychel Alvarez Jerez, 36

John Kevin Romero, 22

Josue Rego Romero, 29

Albert Mario Socorro Alvarez, 28

Jose Carlos Perez Salgado, 30

Antonio Perez Torres, 26

Lissette Rodriguez, 34

Authorities said organized retail theft continues to affect businesses in Martin County and across Florida, and that the investigation was carried out through cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies.