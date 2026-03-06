Port St. Lucie to host household hazardous waste collection day

The City of Port St. Lucie will hold its biannual Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, giving residents a chance to safely dispose of hazardous household items.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. It is free for city and St. Lucie County residents who present a valid ID.

Twice a year, the Public Works facility serves as a drop-off site where residents can bring household hazardous materials and unwanted chemicals for proper disposal. Only household waste is accepted; commercial, institutional and agricultural materials are not permitted.

Accepted items include ammunition, automotive fluids, rechargeable lithium and vehicle batteries, bug sprays, computers and electronics, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, fuels, herbicides, insecticides, lighter fluid, mercury thermometers, oil-based paint, propane tanks weighing 20 pounds or less, non-liquid prescription drugs, solvents and thinners, and thermostats.

Residents also may bring fats, oils and grease from cooking, provided they are in containers smaller than 5 gallons.

Some materials will not be accepted, including bio-hazard or medical waste, containers larger than 5 gallons, explosives, flares, water-based or latex paint, sharps or syringes, alkaline household batteries, liquid prescription medications and tires.

For safety reasons, residents must remain in their vehicles when they arrive. Volunteers will remove the items directly from each vehicle at no cost.