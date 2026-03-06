Treasure Coast program among recipients of Florida Blue Foundation grants

A Treasure Coast maternal health program is among several initiatives receiving funding through a new round of grants aimed at addressing maternal health challenges across Florida.

Florida Blue Foundation announced a $3.5 million investment to expand services such as doula care, in-home visits, mental health support and assistance for mothers with chronic health conditions. The funding will support nine nonprofit programs serving communities throughout the state.

Among the recipients is the Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition, which will use the grant to support its Postpartum and Bereavement Community Doula Program. The initiative provides emotional, mental health and practical support for families dealing with postpartum recovery or pregnancy loss.

Foundation officials said the funding aims to improve outcomes for mothers and infants by supporting community-based services that help women access care during and after pregnancy.

“These organizations are meeting mothers where they are — in clinics, in their homes, in early learning centers, and in places that are comfortable and convenient for them,” said Susan Towler. “Every program we support helps close gaps in access, improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and strengthen families across the state.”

The investment comes as health officials point to ongoing concerns about maternal and infant health outcomes. Florida ranks 32nd out of 52 jurisdictions — including states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — for preterm births, with a rate of 10.7%, according to information released with the grant announcement.

The grants focus on two primary areas: improving outcomes for pregnant women with chronic health conditions and expanding access to mental health support during pregnancy and after childbirth.

In addition to the Indian River County program, other grant recipients include organizations in South Florida, Central Florida, Southwest Florida, Northeast Florida and the Panhandle, as well as a statewide initiative run by The Children’s Movement of Florida.

“To truly make progress for the youngest Floridians, we must impact the adults — in the family and community — who help shape children’s lives,” said Madeleine Thakur. “We are grateful for the support from Florida Blue Foundation, which is helping to bridge gaps in care and services for new mothers and families.”

The foundation said the programs supported through the grants will serve families across Florida, including those in rural areas and communities with limited access to maternal health services.

Separately, the foundation announced it is accepting applications for its 2026 food security grant program, which will award about $3.2 million to organizations working to improve access to nutritious food and address food insecurity across the state. The application window closes April 22.