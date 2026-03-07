Stuart to unveil new amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park

Stuart officials will mark the opening of a new amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 14.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will include members of the Stuart City Commission.

Following the ceremony, a daylong music event — the Rockin’ Blues Fest — will take place at the park beginning at 11 a.m. The festival will feature seven hours of live blues performances along with food trucks and beverages. Admission is free.

The event is presented in partnership with the Treasure Coast Blues Society.

Scheduled performers include the Cedric Talton Experience from 11 a.m. to noon, Dottie Kelly and Rock The House Band from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Kevin McLoughlin Band from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Denny Artache Band from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Apostoli Floyd, winner of the 2025 IBC Playoff, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the park’s lawn during the performances.