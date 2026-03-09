One killed, one hospitalized in St. Lucie County shooting

One man was shot and killed and another was critically injured during a shooting March 9 in the 800 block of North Lake Drive.

The incident remains in the early stages of the investigation. Deputies currently believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men, both described as being in their early 20s.

Authorities have not identified either the suspect or the victim. The nature of their argument and their relationship to one another have not yet been confirmed as the injured man continues receiving medical treatment.

St. Lucie Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the confrontation is believed to have begun outside, where the suspect was sitting in a chair in the grass. As the dispute escalated, the victim was shot in the shoulder and ran home, where the suspect was ultimately fatally shot.

Del Toro said the investigation is ongoing and deputies are continuing to collect witness interviews. He asked anyone with information or video related to the incident to share it with the sheriff’s office.

He also said authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.