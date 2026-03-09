Wheelchair-bound man rescued after dock ramp collapse at Mariner Cay

A wheelchair-bound man was rescued from the water at Mariner Cay after a dock ramp collapsed, sending him into the water while he was still secured in his wheelchair, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a man in the water after the ramp connecting a dock to his boat suddenly gave way, causing the man to fall in.

Two bystanders immediately rushed to help, holding the wheelchair steady and keeping the victim’s face above the water as he began slipping from the chair.

A Marine Unit deputy with the sheriff’s office and a captain from Sea Tow arrived first and worked to stabilize the wheelchair while additional deputies responded. The marine deputy secured a rope to help hold the wheelchair in place.

Another deputy then entered the water to assist as the victim continued to slip from the chair.

Deputies and fire rescue personnel decided to disconnect the man from the wheelchair and swim him safely to shore. Using a life preserver to keep the victim afloat, the deputy swam him to shore where he received medical attention.

Authorities said the man suffered only minor injuries.