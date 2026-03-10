Deputy-involved shooting in Okeechobee County leaves suspect dead

A suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting March 9 near the 6300 block of Northeast Eighth Way in Okeechobee County, near Four Seasons Estates.

Deputies were called to the area to assist a 59-year-old man in crisis who was described as suicidal and in possession of a gun.

Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief said the situation escalated to hostility “within minutes” of deputies arriving and attempting to communicate with the man. The shooting occurred shortly afterward, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, two deputies fired their weapons. Neither deputy was injured. Four deputies were at the scene.

Details about the shooting remain limited, as is standard when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates incidents involving the use of deadly force. Both deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

Hazellief described the incident as a tragedy.

“This is a sad day. Simply because somebody was in such crisis that it rose to this level,” he said. “We need to look out for one another.”

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.