Missing 5-year-old with autism found dead in Port St. Lucie pond

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing March 9was later found in a body of water and pronounced dead, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. March 9 to a home in the 700 block of Southwest Crean Terrace after receiving a report of a missing child.

Family members told dispatchers that Zam Tuang, 5, had been missing from the residence. Relatives searched the home and nearby area before calling 911 but were unable to find him. Officers also confirmed he was not at the residence when they arrived.

During the investigation, officers canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance video that showed Zam opening the garage door and leaving the home around 7:15 p.m. The video showed him walking east on foot before moving out of camera view.

Police also learned during the investigation that Zam did not know how to swim.

Authorities deployed multiple resources in the search, including the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s drone unit, K-9 unit and additional road patrol officers to conduct ground and aerial searches.

Around 9:45 p.m., Zam was found in a body of water near the intersection of Southwest Juliet Street and Southwest Hampshire Lane.

Officers began CPR until St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to Tradition Medical Center. Zam was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

Police said the drowning appears to be accidental and there is no evidence of foul play.