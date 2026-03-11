Officer pulls woman to safety from Roosevelt Bridge railing in Stuart

STUART — Stuart police officers responded to the Roosevelt Bridge on the morning of March 10 after a woman in distress called for help and indicated she intended to end her life.

Officers arrived at about 9 a.m. and found the woman straddling the bridge railing, according to a statement from the Stuart Police Department.

During the encounter, Detective Leedham spoke with the woman and kept her engaged in conversation while officers assessed the situation. Police said the detective believed the woman was close to attempting to take her life.

At a critical moment, Leedham grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her off the railing, bringing her to safety.

The woman was taken into protective care so she could receive help.

Crisis hotline signs displaying the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline were installed on the Roosevelt Bridge in June 2025 to provide a resource for people experiencing a mental health crisis. The 988 Lifeline connects callers with trained counselors who provide free, confidential support around the clock.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text 988 to reach trained counselors for support.