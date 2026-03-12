Harbour Pointe Park to close March 23 for new entrance construction in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Harbour Pointe Park will close to the public starting Monday, March 23, as construction begins on a new entrance and roadway into the waterfront park.

The closure will allow St. Lucie County Port, Inlet and Beaches Department to begin building a new entrance corridor north of the current access point at the end of North Second Street.

County officials said the updated entrance is intended to improve traffic flow and create a more accessible entry point for residents and visitors as the county continues developing the 26-acre primitive park.

The entire park will remain closed throughout the renovation project. A reopening date will be announced once construction milestones are completed.

“While we realize this closure is an inconvenience; however, the new entrance is a vital upgrade that will significantly improve the arrival experience and safety for years to come,“ said Joshua Revord. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to make these necessary improvements and prepare this primitive park for future developments including a new regional boat ramp and other amenities.”

Information about county park and facility closures is available through St. Lucie County Government.