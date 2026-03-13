Okeechobee man faces multiple charges in child exploitation investigation

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County man is facing multiple charges after investigators said they found child sexual abuse material on his cellphone during an ongoing investigation.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding the online transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, detectives identified Donald Wayne Johnson, a white male who lives in the Northeast 65th Terrace area of Fort Drum in the northwest portion of Okeechobee County, as a suspect.

Later that evening, Johnson and his cellphone were located at a residence in the 28000 block of Northeast 65th Terrace in Okeechobee. Johnson was taken into custody and initially charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material.

During a post-arrest interview, Johnson admitted that additional child sexual abuse material would likely be found on his device, according to investigators. Detectives then served a probable cause search warrant for Johnson’s cellphone.

A forensic analysis of the device is ongoing. As investigators reviewed the evidence, they filed an additional nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and nine counts of possession of images depicting sexual activity with an animal.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue analyzing evidence recovered from the device.

Investigators believe Johnson may have had contact with a local juvenile female whose identity is unknown. Anyone with information about the individual or the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ashley Rojas with the Criminal Investigations Division at 863-763-3117, extension 5108.

Johnson’s bond is set at $110,000.