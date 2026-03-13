Six arrested in Okeechobee drug raid where child lived in unsafe conditions

OKEECHOBEE — Six people were arrested after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at an Okeechobee home during a narcotics investigation that also found a one-year-old child living in the residence.

On March 11, 2026, the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Drug Enforcement Administration and additional sheriff’s office personnel served a probable cause search warrant at a residence at 1820 NW 6th St., according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation focused on the illegal sale of narcotics in the community, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. Authorities said the sheriff’s office had received numerous complaints about frequent traffic at the home and suspected drug activity.

In the weeks leading up to the warrant being served, the sheriff’s office narcotics unit and the Community Action Team made several narcotics-related arrests involving people traveling to and from the residence. Investigators also received information that a young child was living inside the home.

During the search, deputies located and seized multiple illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as scales and a large amount of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Investigators reported finding needles, burnt foil and other items commonly associated with narcotics use scattered throughout the residence, including areas accessible to the child.

Six people were arrested at the scene and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail on charges that include possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were identified as Brandy L. Yorke, 46; Jason Cooper, 50; Jennifer N. Sheldon, 37; Cody L. LaGrange, 37; Gilbert Tagle Jr., 57; and Kathy W. Carr, 72.

Authorities confirmed that a one-year-old child was living at the residence. Because of the unsafe conditions and the presence of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia within reach of the child, Cooper and Sheldon were also charged with child neglect.

The Florida Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of the child and the child’s belongings pending further investigation.

Okeechobee County Code Enforcement also responded and determined the dwelling was uninhabitable due to numerous code violations and the overall unsafe condition of the structure. The residence will be condemned.

The sheriff’s office said it previously served a search warrant at the same residence in August 2024. During that investigation, Yorke and several other individuals were arrested on similar narcotics-related charges.