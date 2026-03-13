Stuart weighs half-cent sales tax spending as arts council eyes old high school

STUART — The Stuart City Commission began discussing how to spend its share of Martin County’s half-cent sales tax, with one potential project, the future of the former high school building on Ocean Boulevard, drawing particular attention because of interest from the local arts community.

The half-cent sales tax, approved through a county referendum, is intended primarily to support environmental protection and related infrastructure projects.

“The half cent sales tax is derived from the Martin County referendum that has its chief goal to protect water quality within the county's unique characteristics of a sales tax referendum,” said Ruth Holmes, environmental attorney for Stuart. “Municipalities may only spend their share of the revenues to finance, plan and construct infrastructure and to acquire land for public recreation, for conservation or for protection of natural resources.”

City Attorney Lee Baggett read from an email sent by the city’s former assistant finance director stating that the tax generated about $2.7 million in 2025. While the revenue is expected to have declined since then, the exact amount is unknown.

The referendum outlines several criteria that can guide how the money is used, including whether a property is already publicly owned, whether it provides recreational access, whether environmental cleanup may be required and whether the project would enhance water quality or preserve wetlands.

Other considerations include whether land acquisitions would connect existing conservation areas, whether projects could serve dual purposes such as recreation and stormwater management, the possibility of matching funds from other entities and the long-term cost of maintaining the property.

Holmes said many municipalities form committees to review potential projects and recommend how to spend the funds.

“What a lot of local governments do is establish an evaluation committee,” she said.

Mayor Christopher Collins, however, said he preferred addressing opportunities as they arise rather than first creating a new committee.

“Taking it step by step as we go and looking at what opportunities are in front of us right now kind of makes more sense to me,” he said.

Collins mentioned several possibilities, including a property off Baker Road that could serve as a trailhead and another parcel in Avonlea. The most discussed possibility, however, was the former high school building on Ocean Boulevard.

“The nature of this, as far as I understand it, is the school board is looking to offload this property,” Collins said. “My concern is that that could very well become developed, could become apartments very easily if it hits the private sector.”

The property could be considered for sale by the Martin County School Board at an upcoming meeting. Collins suggested the city remain open to purchasing the site if it becomes available.

The building is also being considered by The Art Foundation of Martin County, the county’s arts council, as a potential arts hub.

“All indications are that instead of going for a lease agreement, they'll be looking for us to purchase. We are working on preparing to be able to purchase that property,” said Nancy Turrell, executive director of MartinArts.

Commissioner Laura Giobbi, who also serves on the MartinArts board, voiced support for the idea.

Collins said that if the foundation is unable to acquire the property itself due to costs, the city could step in to purchase it and then work with the organization to possibly move the project forward.

“I truly believe the best shot that the Arts Council has at remaining in that location would be if the city buys that property,” he said.

The mayor later confirmed to Giobbi that he would support potentially leasing the building to the foundation if the city were to acquire the site.

Commissioner Campbell Rich said he wanted clarification on whether using the half-cent sales tax funds for such a purpose would be allowed under the referendum’s restrictions.

“I would like a firm legal opinion on whether the funds can be expended for that,” he said. “If so, what restrictions would there be on the use?”

“I think that makes a lot of sense,” Collins replied.

The commission ultimately tabled the discussion and plans to revisit the issue as a future agenda item. Commissioners asked city staff to provide additional information, including a shortlist of other possible properties or projects and their costs, more details on sites previously mentioned such as the Baker Road trailhead property, and legal guidance on how the sales tax funds can be used.