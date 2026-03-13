Woman accused of skip-scanning items at Port St. Lucie Walmart arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE — A woman was arrested after police said she attempted to steal dozens of items using a self-checkout lane at a Walmart in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police said 36-year-old Erica Cabrera was arrested Saturday after the store’s asset protection team observed her “skip scanning” 28 items at the self-checkout area at the Walmart on U.S. 1.

The activity was captured on the store’s security cameras, according to police.

After officers took Cabrera into custody and conducted a search, they found several loose pills that were identified as Percocet, police said. Authorities said Cabrera did not have a prescription for the medication.

Cabrera was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with larceny and possession of a controlled substance.