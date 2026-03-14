Two arrested after traffic stop in Fort Pierce leads to gun, drug charges

FORT PIERCE — Two Fort Pierce men were arrested after detectives recovered firearms and a controlled substance during a traffic stop Thursday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division conducted the traffic stop March 12 in the 2800 block of Juanita Avenue in Fort Pierce.

During the investigation, detectives recovered two handguns from the vehicle. One of the firearms was later confirmed to have been reported stolen out of St. Lucie County. Detectives also located oxycodone inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Cardell Battle, 22, of Fort Pierce. Detectives determined during the investigation that Battle is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Battle was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, identified as Jovaughn Hall, 19, of Fort Pierce, was also arrested. Authorities said Hall is prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm at his age.

Hall was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Both men were transported to the St. Lucie County Jail following their arrests.