Historic Jones’ Pier Interpretive Center to open March 21 in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County Board of County Commissioners will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jones’ Pier Interpretive Center on Saturday, March 21.

The event will begin at 2 p.m., with the official ceremony scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The site will then open to the public as an educational destination highlighting the experiences of the Jones family along the historic Jungle Trail.

Visitors will be able to tour the property and view several site improvements, including restored historic buildings, walking trails, a man-made salt marsh and other natural areas. The event will also feature the Tunes at the Lagoon concert beginning at 4 p.m.

“This restoration of the Jones family home reflects Indian River County’s commitment to preserving our history while creating meaningful opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the story of the Jungle Trail and the people who helped shape this community,” said Deryl Loar.

The opening marks the completion of a years-long restoration of the historic Jones family home. Built in 1923 from Miami-Dade pine, the structure withstood storm events for more than a century.

Restoration work began in 2017 following a 10-foot storm surge caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. During the project, the home was elevated five feet to reduce the risk of future flooding.

Renovations included restoring the original flooring, redesigning the interior layout and adding educational displays and exhibits. The center also features a large aquarium with native species and a children’s area dedicated to Mary Jones with interactive displays and nature-based play resources.

Guests can reach Jones’ Pier from Jungle Trail, where county staff will direct visitors to designated parking areas. County officials said event parking will be accessible via Morningside Drive from both the north and south approaches.