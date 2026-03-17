FAU Harbor Branch receives $300,000 gift for coral and seagrass research

Florida Atlantic University’s FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has received a $300,000 gift from the Robertson Family Fund to support marine research focused on coral reefs and seagrass populations.

The funding will support coastal conservation and restoration efforts, including research on coral reef ecosystems and seagrass habitats.

The gift was presented by Geoff Robertson and continues a family legacy of supporting research at the institute. A previous donation from his parents, Bill Robertson and Maud Robertson, along with other family members, helped establish the Robertson Coral Reef Research & Conservation Program in 2004.

“I am so pleased to be continuing the legacy started by my parents to support environmental science at FAU Harbor Branch,” Robertson said. “I grew up visiting the area and learning about the research being done here. Protecting our coastal environment for future generations is a long-standing cause important to my family.”

The donation will fund coral research and postdoctoral training through the Robertson Coral Reef Research & Conservation Program, led by Joshua Voss. Researchers in the program study coral reef ecosystems, which serve as key centers of biodiversity, provide critical fish habitat and help protect coastlines.

Scientists have expanded research into deeper coral reefs in response to coral declines linked to disease, coral bleaching and human-related impacts. The team is also developing new approaches for intervention and restoration on shallower coastal reefs.

“Gifts like these ensure the continued success of Harbor Branch’s research and conservation and restoration efforts for critical habitats in our own backyard and beyond,” said James M. Sullivan.

Part of the funding will also support the Seagrass Ecology & Ecosystem Science Lab led by Rachel Brewton. The lab studies seagrass meadows, which provide habitat for juvenile fish, serve as a food source for manatees and sea turtles, and help stabilize sediments along coastlines.

Researchers say seagrass cover in the Indian River Lagoon has declined by about 60% due to poor water quality and harmful algal blooms. Scientists at Harbor Branch are cultivating seagrass for restoration experiments, studying the impacts of habitat loss on fisheries and coastal ecosystems, and identifying approaches for large-scale restoration.

Located in St. Lucie County along the Indian River Lagoon, the Harbor Branch campus spans 144 acres and employs more than 200 scientists, engineers, educators, staff and students focused on research addressing challenges affecting coastal zones and oceans.