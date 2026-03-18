St. Lucie County Safety Festival set for April 25 at Clover Park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Families across the Treasure Coast are invited to attend the St. Lucie County Safety Festival on April 25 at Clover Park.

The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will bring together first responders, safety organizations, community partners, vendors and sponsors for a day focused on public safety education and family activities.

Organizers say the festival will include interactive safety demonstrations, emergency vehicle displays, touch-a-truck experiences and hands-on activities for children. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other public safety professionals.

The event is designed to promote awareness about fire safety, crime prevention, disaster preparedness and health and wellness.

Festival attractions will include live safety demonstrations, emergency response equipment displays, vendor booths from local businesses and organizations, food trucks and sponsor exhibits. A free Kid Zone will feature bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities.

The day will begin with a 2K Community Color Fun Run organized by The Education Foundation of St. Lucie County. The run is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and costs $30 for families of up to six participants. Proceeds will support teacher grants in St. Lucie County.

Businesses and organizations can still participate as vendors or sponsors, according to organizers.

“This event is about bringing our community together in a fun and interactive way while sharing important safety information that can truly make a difference,” organizers said.