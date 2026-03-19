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Route 6 bus stops move in Port St. Lucie due to road construction

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
St. Lucie County
ART will temporarily change its route 6 bus stop amidst construction

PORT ST. LUCIE — St. Lucie County’s Area Regional Transit will temporarily relocate two Route 6 bus stops along SE Floresta Drive starting Monday, March 23, because of road construction by the city.

The Route 6 bus will not stop at SE Floresta Drive at SE Cavern Avenue or SE Floresta Drive at SE Verada Avenue during the construction period.

Instead, a temporary bus stop will be set up at the intersection of SE Preston Lane and Crosstown Parkway. Riders who normally use the stop at SE Floresta Drive and SE Verada Avenue are advised to use the stop at SE Floresta Drive and Prima Vista Boulevard.

Once construction on Floresta Drive is complete, Route 6 will return to its regular route.

Area Regional Transit is administered by St. Lucie County’s Transit Department and serves Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village and unincorporated areas of the county.
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