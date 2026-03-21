Humane Society of the Treasure Coast gala raises more than $290,000

STUART — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast raised more than $290,000 at its annual Paws and Claws Gala, marking the organization’s highest-grossing and most attended event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gala, themed “Kool Cats & Diggin’ Dogs,” drew 216 guests and was held at the Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart. The event was presented by the Catsman Foundation.

Six Misty’s Pals teams — each made up of a trained pet therapy dog and its owner — greeted guests as they arrived.

Volunteers Diane Coakley and Allola McGraw served as co-chairs of the gala. Their volunteer committee members included Carol Dippy, Debbie Hansen, Shaun Kelly, Michele McCambridge, Sarah Ralicki, Wendy Talbot, Melony Zaravelis and Kay Ziegler.

The evening featured specialty cocktails and food, along with a silent auction that included 129 packages. Items ranged from art, jewelry and dining excursions to spa trips, vacations and other experiences.

Auctioneer Michael Izzolo led the live auction and a cash shout-out during the event. The Catsman Foundation also offered a $75,000 matching gift.

Entertainer Goddess Smith, performing as Diana Ross, served as the event’s emcee while the band The Essence of Motown provided music throughout the evening.

Guests could also enter a raffle for the chance to sit on an “American Bandstand” Rate a Record-style judging panel. Jessica VanValkenburgh, Tamar Quantz and Anita Misantone were selected and rated two surprise songs performed by The Essence of Motown.

VanValkenburgh won a private dinner cruise for four people on the Food Yacht in Jupiter, while the other two judges each received a $50 restaurant gift card.

Major sponsors for the event included Apex Pavers & Pools, Acentria Insurance, Integrity Garage Door Services, Stuart Magazine, TC Palm, The Saelzer Atlas Wealth Management Group of Raymond James, JetLoan Capital, Team Parks, Transmarine Chartering and the Eberst Law Firm.

