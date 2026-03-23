Four candidates enter race for Indian River County commission seat as Flescher steps aside

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County Commissioner Joseph Flescher will not seek reelection, opening the seat to a growing field of candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Flescher, who was first elected in 2006, previously served as a deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 2006. During that time, he worked in roles including crime prevention, crisis negotiation and public information, becoming known in the community as “Deputy Joe,” particularly during the 2004 hurricane seasons when he helped relay information to residents.

Since joining the commission, Flescher has served multiple terms as chairman and completed training programs through the Florida Association of Counties. He has also served on local boards, including the Sebastian Code Enforcement Board and committees tied to the sheriff’s office.

With his departure, four candidates have filed to run for the seat in the Nov. 3 election, representing a range of professional and civic backgrounds.

Among them is Bob McPartlan, a Republican who currently serves as vice mayor of Sebastian. McPartlan has a background in public service that includes time in the U.S. Army as an explosive ordnance disposal technician, where he rose to the rank of sergeant, as well as service in the Army Reserves during Operation Desert Storm.

He later built a career with the Florida Department of Children and Families, advancing to leadership roles overseeing child protective investigations across multiple counties. He also serves on several regional boards and committees focused on children’s services and community needs.

Republican candidate Melissa Dean is a physician, military veteran and small business owner who has lived in Indian River County since 1990. Her campaign centers on government accountability, fiscal responsibility and infrastructure planning. Dean’s professional experience includes practicing medicine in high-stakes environments and serving in the military, which she says shaped her approach to leadership and decision-making.

Jennifer Pippin, also a Republican, brings a background in education advocacy and local civic involvement. She previously served as a founding chapter chair and legislative chair for Moms for Liberty from 2020 to 2025, and as president of the Vero Beach Elementary PTA from 2011 to 2014.

Pippin has also held appointed roles at the state level, including serving on the Florida Department of Education Library Media Review Committee and participating in curriculum and testing-related committees. Her experience includes work with local organizations, public health initiatives and political committees.

Robbie Hardingham, a Democrat, has also filed to run for the seat. No additional biographical information was immediately available.

The race will determine who succeeds Flescher on the county commission, with the election scheduled for Nov. 3.